Persistent roof leak left me on verge of nervous breakdown, mum says
- Published
A leaking kitchen roof has left a mother-of-three's home "uninhabitable and dangerous" and her "on the verge of a nervous breakdown".
Harwinder Kaur, 34, said she had made "numerous calls" to social housing provider ForHousing about the problem at her maisonette in Swinton, Salford.
She said the roof had "persistently" leaked since she moved six years ago, causing damp and mould in the property.
ForHousing said it was in contact with Ms Kaur and was carrying out repairs.
Ms Kaur told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that staying in the property had been "a living nightmare".
"There is damp and mould throughout my kitchen and my living room due to the historic leak," she said.
"Despite the landlord sending out many different workers over the years to paint over the mould or to asphalt the balcony or put a new door on the balcony, the problem has persisted.
"I am having to constantly wake up to a flooded kitchen and having to keep buckets in two different places."
She said that during heavy rainfall, she was "unable to use my kitchen facilities and with three children all under the age of 16, this is absolutely unacceptable and really difficult".
She said the stress had led her to be treated for "mental health problems", adding: "I've been on the verge of a nervous breakdown."
She said during the most recent attempt to fix the issue on 14 August, a plasterer had cut a large area away from the ceiling in order to replaster it, but had found the timber joists were rotten and need replacing.
She said workers "turned my gas supply off and left myself and my children without any hot water and heating" and before leaving, the plasterer "put a plastic sheet over the exposed part of the ceiling and an electrician taped up the light fitting".
"The following day, another plasterer... said he wasn't even willing to take down the sheeting as... the rainfall from Monday night had left puddled water running into live electrical wires," she added.
"I have made numerous calls to ForHousing to make them aware of the risk to myself and my children and have asked to be rehoused temporarily [because] they have left myself and my children with water and live electrics in the kitchen."
Nigel Sedman, the housing provider's executive director of homes, said there were "some historic issues" with blocked water outlets on the maisonette's balcony, which were "causing issues within her home and we would like to apologise for this".
"We are currently carrying out work to repair the issues," he said.
"Once the repairs are complete, our team will return to decorate the affected area."
He added that ForHousing "take the safety of our tenants extremely seriously and have visited Ms Kaur... to reassure her that the works involved do not pose a risk to her or her family and to ensure she has everything she needs to feel safe".