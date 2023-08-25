Murder arrests as Bury man found dead after dog theft
- Published
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in a "targeted attack".
Donald Patience was found at a house on Ainsworth Road in Radcliffe, Bury, at about 10:30 BST on Tuesday, by police responding to reports of a dog being stolen.
The 45-year old was declared dead at the scene, police said.
Two men, aged 27 and 41, have been bailed pending further inquires and a 39-year-old man is in police custody.
Greater Manchester Police said a post-mortem examination concluded Mr Patience's death was suspicious.
His family said he was "a much-loved son, brother and father" who will be "sorely missed by many" and was "affectionately known as Prentice".
'Beloved labradoodle'
Officers have appealed to the public who may have seen or heard anything "unusual" earlier in the week in and around the area.
Det Ch Insp Rachel Smith said: "I would like to reassure the local public, as I understand there will be alarm when finding out about this, but we are confident it is a targeted attack.
"We are also looking for people who may know Donald, have seen him walking his beloved white labradoodle in the local area or have any knowledge of any activity at or near his address."
The force added the dog was being looked after.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Sign up for our morning newsletter and get BBC News in your inbox.