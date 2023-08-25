Former Co-operative Bank chairman Paul Flowers charged with fraud
- Published
Former Co-operative Bank chairman Paul Flowers has been charged with fraud.
The 73-year-old has been charged with one count of fraud by abuse of position between June 2016 and October 2017.
Mr Flowers, who is a former Methodist minister and was previously a Labour councillor in Rochdale and Bradford, was in charge of the Manchester-based bank between 2010 and 2013.
The Crown Prosecution Service said he was due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on 30 August.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.