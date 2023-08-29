Homes approved for historic mill and dye works
Plans to convert a historic cotton mill and former dye works into hundreds of homes have been approved.
Almost 250 homes will be built across two sites in Rochdale after the council approved proposals.
In Heywood, 214 homes will be built at the Grade-II listed Crimble Mill site and in Birtle 32 homes are planned for the former 19th Century Tack Lea Works.
Councillor Phil Burke said it was "a big bonus to bring the mill back to life".
Built in 1829, Crimble Mill, currently in a state of disrepair, is thought to be the last large-scale water-powered rural mill in Greater Manchester.
Proposals for the upper floors of the building are for 33 apartments and shops, restaurants, gyms and offices, are planned for the lower levels, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Applicant Redwaters (Crimble) Ltd and Prescot Business Park Ltd will build a mix of terraced and detached homes across the mill site, including 150 houses on green belt land.
Local residents had raised issues about building on the green belt, but Councillor Billy Sheerin said sales of homes at the site could help to fund the restoration of the mill.
Councillor Angela Smith said she believed losing green belt land was too big a price to pay and Ian Brown, speaking on behalf of objectors, raised concerns about traffic on Crimble Lane, potential flooding and old mine shafts.
The committee was assured by planning officers the development was safe and the application was approved by a vote of eight to three.
At the former Tack Lea Works on Bury and Rochdale Old Road, Hall & Co Developments Limited plan to build 32 new homes including 26 houses and a block of six two-bedroom flats.
Objector Alex Richardson said the move "defied common sense and logic" and said there was a lack of amenities nearby, such as GP surgeries and shops.
Mr Burke moved the application for approval, but praised objectors for "fighting for their community".
Both sets of proposals are part of the Greater Manchester Places for Everyone plan, will now need to be approved by the Secretary of State before construction can start.