Bury events hall gets green light from planning bosses
Plans to build a multi-million pound events hall in a town centre have been given the go-ahead.
The £20m building in Bury will "create a focal point and act as a gateway feature" to the town centre, council bosses have said.
It is to be used for conferences, trade exhibitions, weddings or even Christmas parties.
Bury Council's proposal also includes revamping the town's market.
The authority plans to build a new canopy to cover the existing outdoor market.
'Increasing footfall'
Under the proposals buildings on Market Street and Princess Parade, which currently contain commercial and retail units, will be demolished, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Funding for the project comes from the government's Levelling Up fund.
In a report presented to the planning committee, officers stated: "This scheme forms part of wider plans to transform and regenerate the town centre, which include a new transport interchange and a redeveloped Mill Gate centre.
"It is recognised that the market plays a vital role for local customers and traders, while also drawing visitors from afar.
"While the proposed development would not be a retail use, it would complement the market and the surrounding retail units by increasing footfall."
The plans were approved by the authority's planning control committee, subject to conditions.
