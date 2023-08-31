M62 driver with parrot on shoulder stopped by police
A driver was stopped by police after being found at the wheel with an African grey parrot on his shoulder.
He was spotted on the M62 by the North West Motorway Police, who said on X: "Not sure whether to use the term driver or pirate for this post."
The man was pulled over - on to the aaarrrd shoulder - because animals should be in suitable carriers or restraints, the force said.
Officers said the man was given a traffic offence report.
