Plans for Eckersley Mill to be transformed into hotel and apartments
- Published
A historical mill could be redeveloped into more than 800 apartments and a 120 bedroom hotel.
Plans have been submitted for Mill 2 in the Eckersley Mill complex in Wigan.
Planning permissions for Mill 1 to be converted into a leisure facility with a food hall and office space and for Mill 3 to be transformed into 137 apartments have already been granted.
Wigan Borough Council will make a decision on the Mill 2 application at a later date.
This latest application by the Heaton Group means all three of the former cotton mills at the Grade II-listed site, originally built between 1883 and 1920, could be redeveloped.
Proposals for Mill 2 include plans to demolish parts of the site, including the former welfare building and the reeling room, and to build a "residential senior living area" with private gardens.
Land currently occupied by the cotton mill's winding block and offices would become a public piazza if planning is approved.
A roller rink has been confirmed for one of the 13 commercial units being created at the site which developers hope will be filled by restaurants and bars.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk