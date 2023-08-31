Bury attack: Attempted murder arrest after man stabbed in neck
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 44-year-old was stabbed in the back and neck.
Police were called to Haworth Walk in Radcliffe, Bury, just before midnight on Tuesday to reports a man had been injured in a "targeted attack".
The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains in a stable condition.
An 18-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and remains in custody, Greater Manchester Police said.
The victim was found a short distance away from where the attack happened, on New Church Street in Radcliffe, by a member of the public near to Parish of St Thomas and St John church.
Det Insp Kenneth Blain said: "We believe this incident is a targeted attack and therefore poses no wider risk to the public."
He appealed for CCTV and doorbell footage in the local area as the offender ran off after the attack.
Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the hours leading up to the incident is also urged to come forward.
"Your information no matter how small could be vital in piecing together what happened and securing justice for the victim of this attack," Det Insp Blain added.
