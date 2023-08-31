Greater Manchester Police officer jailed over driving offence lie
- Published
A police officer who claimed his number plates had been stolen to avoid driving offences has been jailed for four months.
PC Raja Yousaf was arrested and charged after a Greater Manchester Police (GMP) patrol spotted him driving at speed in Oldham in 2021.
The 28-year-old denied being in the BMW at the time and reported his VRM plates had been stolen.
He later pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.
GMP said that PC Yousaf was seen speeding at about midnight on 30 July 2021 and officers unsuccessfully tried to stop his vehicle using emergency equipment.
About 20 minutes after the incident, PC Yousaf reported his plates had been stolen.
He attended Oldham police station in September 2021 and, under caution, denied he had been in the car and said he had been in Stockport at the time.
Investigations proved PC Yousaf's mobile phone had been in Oldham on the night in question and not Stockport.
PC Yousaf, who has been suspended from duty in GMP's Tameside district since June 2022, was jailed at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday.
GMP confirmed he will now face internal disciplinary proceedings.
