Salford skyscraper co-living plan submitted by developer
- Published
A 41-storey skyscraper, which will include more than 500 "co-living units", could be built in a city after developers submitted plans.
The area in the Blackfriars and Trinity area of Salford is a slim one-acre plot of land currently used as a surface level car park.
The proposal will mean the demolition of existing buildings near the railway arches on Gorton Street, Greengate.
PL North Bridge, based in Bolton, have tabled the plans.
The apartments, which would see residents share amenities and live communally, would be located near the Grade II-listed former Manchester Parcel Post Office and AO Arena.
Planning agent Turley said the proposal would "comply with the aims and objectives of Salford City Council's Greengate Regeneration Strategy" and would "offer significant improvements to Greengate's public realm".
The development would also include a link between Greengate Park and the walkway by the River Irwell, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Turley also argued that the development would deliver "a range of economic, social and environmental benefits".
