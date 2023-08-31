Rapist who robbed Manchester student at knifepoint jailed
A man who climbed through a student's flat window before robbing her at knifepoint and then raping her has been jailed.
Courtney Adams, 32, put the woman through a "horrific ordeal" in Manchester in the early hours of a morning last year, police said.
The victim gave him money before being attacked and was then forced to a cashpoint to withdraw more.
He was sentenced to 20 years at Manchester Crown Court.
Adams broke into the woman's accommodation in Manchester at about 05:32 and took a knife from the kitchen before going into her bedroom.
Greater Manchester Police said what followed was a "truly horrific ordeal during which Adam's pressed the knife to the victim's face and threatened to harm her if she didn't hand over valuables and cash".
'Heinous and violent'
She was "distressed and in fear of her life" so handed over money and Adams then attacked and raped her.
The court heard he then made his victim walk to a cashpoint to get more money before making her climb back into her home through the window before he ran off.
Det Insp Kat McKeown said: "It's difficult to convey just how traumatising this attack was for the victim.
"She was subjected to a harrowing ordeal by Adams who invaded her home where she should have felt safe and subjected her to a heinous and violent sexual assault."
The young student should have been enjoying living and studying in Manchester but she will now "bear the psychological scars for the rest of her life", she added.
Det Insp McKeown commended her bravery and said she hoped the sentence would be "some comfort" as she tried to rebuild her life.
Adams, who was convicted at an earlier hearing, will spend five years on licence once he leaves jail.