Alleged fraudster found hiding in a shed
- Published
A man who allegedly defrauded elderly and vulnerable people by offering to do work on their home has been found by police in a shed.
The 39-year-old approached his victims on their doorsteps in Oldham, taking money for work he never completed, Greater Manchester Police said.
They believe he conned £5,000 out of various people before officers shared an appeal for details.
Police then found him "hiding in a shed" in the early hours of Saturday.
Ch Supt Phil Hutchinson said: "Thanks to the public's invaluable support, sharing the wanted appeal, and providing crucial intelligence, it has all played a pivotal role in this positive outcome."
The detained man remains in police custody.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk