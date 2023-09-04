Two men jailed for leaving homemade grenade on Bury doorstep
Two men who left a homemade hand grenade on the doorstep of a house have been jailed.
Shaun Offlands and Lee O'Shea, from Liverpool, drove 64km (40 miles) to place the explosive device outside a house in Bury on 29 September 2022.
The pair both admitted possession of explosives at an earlier hearing.
Offlands, 29, was jailed for five years and O'Shea, 31, was jailed for four years at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said two people walking past had spotted two men suspiciously pull up and drop off the item on Randale Drive at about 21:00 BST.
The witnesses then knocked on the door to warn the resident.
The army bomb disposal team took the item away for assessment and subsequently carried out a controlled explosion
A GMP spokesman said the item was confirmed as a "Warrington Grenade", which was made up of a black metal body, and plastic fly-up lever and was filled with about 100g (3.5oz) of firework composition.
Forensic tests linked the grenade to Offlands while an analysis of mobile phones, as well as CCTV footage and ANPR checks unravelled O'Shea's involvement, the force said.
Det Con Nathan Lilley said: "This deliberate act of inflicting fear and terror on a person and the community is despicable.
"The victim was home alone, where he should have felt most safe and secure, when they placed a grenade on his doorstep, putting him and others at serious risk of harm."