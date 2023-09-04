Suspect found in Oldham garden shed charged with fraud
A man has been charged with fraud after being found by police in a garden shed.
The 39-year-old is accused of defrauding elderly and vulnerable people by offering to do £5,000 worth of work on their homes and taking the money but not carrying it out.
He has been charged with two counts of fraud by false representation and was remanded into custody, Greater Manchester Police said.
He is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later.
