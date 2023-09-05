Cheshire head teacher in row with parents over banned shoes list
A head teacher has "gone to war" with parents over a new uniform policy, it has been claimed.
Rachel Pickerill, of Hartford Church of England High School in Northwich, Cheshire, ordered about 100 pupils into isolation for falling foul of rules.
Parents have said they were "outraged" by the school's approach.
Mrs Pickerill said she was upholding the school's "extremely high" standards and was sad not all parents had supported this.
The school altered its uniform policy in April and produced a list of "inappropriate footwear".
However many parents said they were unaware of the changes and have spoken out about the cost implications of buying new shoes at such short notice.
Paul Cullen, whose 13-year-old son and 15-year-old daughter attend the school, said his children were among the 100 detained in the school sports hall for incorrect uniform.
He said: "My daughter and son wore the same shoes they had last year, but apparently they are now banned.
"The shoes my kids had weren't worn out so why would I go out and buy more?
"During break times and lunchtime today, they've not been allowed to circulate with the rest of the school. It's outrageous," he said.
"It feels like the new head teacher is going to war with parents on this. The message we're getting is until we conform and spend a couple of hundred quid on new shoes and clothes they can't go back."
Mr Cullen said he appreciated the desire to raise standards, but said the manner in which the move has been undertaken was "not acceptable".
"They're treating the kids like criminals, they've turned up to learn," he added.
Many other parents took to social media to vent their frustration, with one mother saying: "My son has just text me to say he is in isolation I am fuming, I spent another £80 yesterday on shoes when his shoes still fit from last year."
In a statement provided to the BBC, Mrs Pickerill said parents had been "reminded and provided with further details" on the new uniform policy throughout the summer term and summer holiday.
'Small minority'
She said: "Today, we are very proud to say that the vast majority of students attended school in full school uniform and have had a brilliant first day of term.
"A small minority of students arrived at school in trainers. Following assemblies for each year group, those with inappropriate footwear were asked to meet with pastoral staff to try to resolve the situation, some of which we were able to do.
"However, sadly, not all of our parents have supported the uniform policy and some children have refused to comply."
The head teacher said children "were provided with refreshments and attended lessons" having spent time with staff in their sports hall.
She added: "Tomorrow, all children are expected to attend school as normal, however those who fail to comply with the values and expectations of the school will be dealt with in accordance with our policies."
