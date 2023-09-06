Child rapist jailed for 'sickening' sex offences
A man who raped a young girl nearly 10 years ago has been jailed for 19 years.
Scott Stephenson, 50, was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court after his conviction for seven child sex offences.
Five of the offences, including the rape, happened in Greater Manchester between 2014 an 2016.
Two other offences - sexual activity with a child and making indecent images - took place in Lancashire in 2020.
The other offences committed in Greater Manchester included sexual assault of a child, attempted rape and sexual activity in the presence of a child.
A police spokesman said Stephenson, of Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire, was "in a position of trust showcasing sickening sexual behaviour, sometimes with a reward given for following instructions".
He added: "After years of not being able to or being confident enough to report the behaviour that occurred at such a young age, the victim later came forward."
Det Con Gary Walden said: "I would like to commend the bravery and courage of the victim in this case who was subjected to a terrifying ordeal at the hands of a person who didn't care for them.
"We know the result will never erase the memory or experiences faced at such a young age.
"But the result hopefully starts the healing process and allows them to continue their life safe in the knowledge that Stephenson is behind bars."