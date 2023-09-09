Tawny owl and swan deaths prompt fishing litter warning
A tawny owl who was found hanging by his wing after becoming entangled in fishing wire died, the RSPCA has said.
The animal welfare charity said a swan was also killed after being caught in fishing equipment in Greater Manchester.
It is warning about the dangers of discarded fishing litter after "more and more calls" about wildlife.
Some people leave fishing lines, hooks and weights by streams or in trees, Rescue Officer Steve Wickham said.
'Death trap'
He said some also "cast right into the trees, which as soon as it hits the trees, they cut the line and they just leave it hanging there, which then birds get caught in".
He called it "irresponsible" and added: "Trouble is they're all are meant to have licences but half the people don't apply for their rod licence so they're just fishing illegally."
According to the law, people must have a licence if they are fishing for salmon, trout, freshwater fish, smelt or eel with a rod and line in England and Wales.
A fishing hook was removed from the tawny owl, who was hanging by his wing from a tree branch over the Rochdale Canal in Littleborough.
The RSPCA had 1,245 calls across England and Wales in 2022 related to fishing litter and nearly 50% were made between June and September.
Mr Wickham said one cygnet was found with a hook in its leg and another bird had a hook in its eye.
He told BBC Radio Manchester at Reddish Vale Country Park in Stockport, that the bird was rehabilitated by vets and returned "before the parents disowned them".
He urged anglers to "tidy up your litter" and to avoid casting towards swans.
"It is a death trap and it is dangerous for us to do the rescues."
