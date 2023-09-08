Bolton North East: Labour suspends leadership team in key seat
- Published
The Labour Party has suspended its leadership team in a key marginal seat after a row over who should represent the party at the next general election.
All Bolton North East officials have been relieved of their positions and duties. An outside convener will establish an election campaign team.
In February, nine leading local members quit, accusing a "London clique" of taking over the selection process.
The Conservatives' Mark Logan won Bolton North East in 2019 by 378 votes.
Winning seats in traditionally Labour heartland areas - dubbed the Red Wall - played a huge part in the Tories' general election victory.
The decision to suspend the leadership team was made by Labour's National Executive Committee (NEC), who said "all Constituency Labour Party (CLP) meetings will cease until further notice".
Kirith Entwistle, an activist from the Greater Manchester town, was later selected as Labour's general election candidate.
'Complaints'
In a letter to local party members, Labour's regional director Liam Didsbury said: "I am writing to inform you that the NEC have taken the decision to suspend Bolton North East following concerns about the operation of the Constituency Labour Party.
"The NEC has a duty to safeguard the integrity of CLPs, to ensure that they are properly run in line with the party's rules and procedures and can operate fully, inclusively and democratically."
Mr Didsbury added: "A structure will be put in place to ensure the smooth running of the general election campaign. The Labour Party is fully focused and committed to winning the general election and the Bolton North East constituency."
In February, a statement from the nine members - including chair Tony Shepherd, vice chair Florence Hill and secretary Bernadette Gallagher - said: "Following the announcement of the long-list for Bolton North East, we now lack confidence in the integrity of the Labour Party's selection process and have collectively resigned from the selection committee and the executive position we hold.
"Yet again, it appears that the Labour Party is seeking to promote the views and attitudes of a clique in London, rather than local members in the North.
"This goes against the attitude necessary to win back the 'Red Wall', which is desperately needed to deliver a Labour government."
A Labour Party spokesperson said a "significant number of complaints regarding the conduct of Labour Party members" had been received.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk