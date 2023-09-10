Birds found at £500k cannabis farm in Oldham
- Published
About £500,000 of cannabis and two quail birds have been found by police at a property in Oldham town centre.
Six hundred plants were found at the "industrial-scale" cannabis farm in Rock Street on Wednesday following reports from the public.
The birds were handed over to the RSPCA to be rehomed.
No-one has been arrested and Greater Manchester Police appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
Det Insp Nick Helme said: "While we have nobody in custody for this crime, we are working hard to identify those responsible and once we manage to do that, they will be held accountable.
"Cannabis farms can be a substantial fire hazard with the amount of electricity that is being extracted to grow the plants."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk