Thrills and spills in Cheshire penny farthing race
About 100 people have pedalled for a bone-jarring three hours in a charity penny farthing race.
Organisers said the event was about "thrills and hopefully no spills" in the historic Cheshire village of Knutsford.
With riders from as far afield as New Zealand, competitors steered through the narrow streets which inspired Elizabeth Gaskell's novel Cranford.
The event raised funds for The Joshua Tree to help children with cancer.
A race representative said: "Some wear lycra, others tweed, so whether it's a need for speed or just an excuse to dress up, there's something for everyone."
Contestants compete to finish the most number of laps for the Stockdale trophy, named after a local collector of penny farthings who also set up a museum focused on the eye-catching contraptions.
