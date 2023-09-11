Salman Abedi: Inquest into death of arena bomber to be held
- Published
An inquest is to be held into the death of the Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi.
It will be carried out by the senior high court judge who oversaw the public inquiry into the suicide bombing, which killed 22 people in May 2017.
Abedi, 22, died when he exploded a home-made device in the arena foyer at the end of an Ariana Grande concert.
His brother Hashem is serving a life sentence for his role in the attack.
Following the end of the three-year inquiry, Sir John Saunders will hold what is known as a documentary inquest into the bomber's death and although it will not be held in public, the findings will be published.
