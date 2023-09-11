Clonezone: Gay Village shop vandalised for fifth time
- Published
A shop in Manchester's Gay Village has been vandalised for a fifth time in four months by masked men on a motorcycle.
Clonezone in Sackville Street was targeted once again on Sunday afternoon.
Police said the two men tried to smash the windows, which are now protected by iron bars following previous attacks.
When this failed, they threw an object at the doors and also at security equipment placed outside.
The damage will cost £3,500 to repair, Greater Manchester Police said.
Detectives believe the motorcycle used in this attack is the same used in a previous incident in May and they are appealing for the public's help to find it.
Ch Insp Steve Wiggins said: "So far we have arrested a person but we know that there is someone out there who knows where this bike is and who it belongs to and we are urging them to reach out to us.
"We appreciate that the images in the CCTV image are not of the best quality, but we are releasing them in the hope that someone can come forward with information.
"The attacks are very specific, with all five attacks showcasing the same style of offending.
"We are keen to find out the motivation behind the attacks, which will assist us with tracing those responsible and bringing them to justice."
The detective said patrols would be stepped up in the area, adding: "This is the fifth attack on this business in the last four months and this cannot continue.
"The neighbourhood officers who are out and about are approachable so please come and speak to us if you have any concerns or information that may help us."
The Crimestoppers charity has offered a £2,000 reward for information given to them directly that that leads to the arrest and conviction of any involved.
