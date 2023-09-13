Andrew Malkinson: Police investigated over man's wrongful jailing
The police watchdog is to investigate how a police force handled the case of Andrew Malkinson, who was wrongfully convicted of rape.
Mr Malkinson spent 17 years in jail for a crime he did not commit despite steadfastly maintaining his innocence.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) will look into how Greater Manchester Police (GMP) handled complaints from his legal team.
The BBC has approached the force for comment.
Mr Malkinson was found guilty in 2004 of raping a woman in Salford.
He was eventually released in 2020 but remained on licence as a registered sex offender until his conviction was finally quashed in July at the Court of Appeal.
Judges said DNA evidence pointing to another man's involvement in the attack cleared Mr Malkinson's name after a long legal battle.
The IOPC said its casework team had "highlighted significant issues with GMP's investigation into the complaints and identified several outstanding lines of inquiry".
The complaints relate to an allegation regarding the failure to retain items of evidence and the failure to reveal information relating to two witnesses who gave evidence at Mr Malkinson's trial, the IOPC said.
The watchdog said it had begun an independent investigation into the allegations.
