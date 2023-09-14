Clonezone: Arrest over Gay Village shop attack
A 29-year-old man has been held on suspicion of criminal damage in connection with a series of attacks on a shop in Manchester's Gay Village.
Greater Manchester Police said the man is currently in custody following the fifth attack in four months by masked men on a motorcycle.
Clonezone in Sackville Street was targeted again on Sunday afternoon.
Police said the two men tried to smash the windows, which are now protected by iron bars following previous attacks.
'Disturbing incidents'
The two men approached the shop on a bike and tried to smash the windows before throwing an object at the doors.
Ch Insp Steve Wiggins said: "This is the second arrest in connection with this series of disturbing incidents but the investigation is still very much ongoing.
"The attacks are very specific with offenders arriving on bikes and causing significant damage.
"We are keen to find out the motivations behind the attacks and believe that will help us with tracing those responsible and bringing them to justice."