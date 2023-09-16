Ashton-under-Lyne market square's £10.8m revamp approved
- Published
The multi-million pound redevelopment of a Tameside market square will "breathe new life into the town", a meeting heard.
Planning has been approved to transform Ashton-under-Lyne's market square area with £10.8m of government funding.
It will include a large canopy space with flexible units for traders and events, kiosks and accessible paving.
Damien Cutting, the economic growth lead at Tameside council said it would be a "bold" revamp.
He told members of the authority's planning committee: "Improving Ashton market square is absolutely essentially to the future vitality and viability of the town centre.
"The new scheme will bring a number of benefits to the local community and breathe new life into the town."
The benefits include raising the town's profile and deterring anti-social behaviour, providing flexible spaces for events and improving the evening and night-time economy, he said.
New seating areas and gardens will also be installed, as well as an area of pop-up stalls that could be added or removed.
The meeting was told that Ashton had been a market town since medieval times and it was aimed to build upon the success of the indoor market, and increase occupancy in the outdoor market, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.