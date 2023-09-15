Royal Nawaab plans for curry house at Stockport's Pyramid building
Plans for a curry house in Stockport's landmark Pyramid building have been submitted with room for 1,500 people over four floors.
The drawings have revealed proposals for a 350-seat restaurant and three separate banquet halls.
The building by the M60 motorway has been empty for five years but new plans have been drawn up by the Royal Nawaab restaurant chain.
Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council will now review the plans.
The Pyramid building has been empty for the past five years and was occupied by the Co-operative Bank for 23 years.
Nawaab's plans include a 350-seat dining space with a buffet area as well as private VIP rooms and a large banquet hall for 700 people, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
There will also be a bar area and a bride's room for wedding events as well as two other banquet halls for 150 and 300 people.
Mahboob Hussain, of Royal Nawaab, said they were "hoping to breathe much needed life into this iconic building" with an "unforgettable dining experience".