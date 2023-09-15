ID card firm investigating impact of police data hack
A company at the centre of the recent cyber attack affecting Greater Manchester Police has said it is continuing to investigate the impact of the breach.
Digital ID, which makes ID cards for the force, was targeted in the ransomware attack last month.
The firm holds information on various UK organisations including some police staff.
In a statement, the Stockport-based firm said they reacted quickly.
"We quickly engaged specialist external cyber and forensic consultants to conduct an investigation into the impact of this incident and the data that may be involved," they said.
"This investigation remains ongoing."
The hack means thousands of police officers' names were at risk of being placed in the public domain.
Assistant Chief Constable Colin McFarlane previously said he understood how concerning the matter was.
"At this stage, it's not believed this data includes financial information," he said.
The National Crime Agency confirmed it was leading the investigation.
