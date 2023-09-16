Mystery pink pigeon baffles locals in Bury town centre
- Published
A pink pigeon seen in a town centre has ruffled a few feathers amongst surprised locals.
The bird has been spotted accepting food from people in Bury town centre as well as on roof tops in the area.
Greater Manchester Police said some of its officers on foot patrol had also "came across" the "rare pink pigeon in the town centre".
Locals are speculating whether the mystery bird has been dyed, fallen into something or is naturally pink.
Samantha Brown, 43, said: "I saw someone give it a chip. Everyone's wondering why it's pink but it adds a bit of colour to the place.
"I think it's being dyed but who knows?"
In February, it was thought a pigeon rescued from a New York City park may have been dyed bright pink for a gender reveal party.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.