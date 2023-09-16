Manchester stabbing: Nathaniel Shani was polite and caring - family
A 14-year-old boy who was killed in a stabbing in Manchester was "very kind" and "caring", his family have said.
Nathaniel Shani was found shortly after 18:00 BST on Friday in Tavistock Square, Harpurhey, and died later in hospital.
Two boys, aged 13 and 14, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.
Nathaniel's family said he was "always thinking of others" and added that "our hearts are left broken" by his death.
Paying tribute in a statement, the family added: "Nathaniel was a best friend to many, he never failed to make people laugh.
"He was polite and the most loving person. He would always put other people first without a thought. He was an amazing brother and son to his parents and siblings."
Tributes and flowers have been left at the taped-off crime scene where the teenager was stabbed.
Witnesses claimed there was a fight before screams could be heard.
Resident Syeda Qayyum told the BBC: "There was a big fight with kids fighting with each other.
"One kid was screaming 'call an ambulance, call an ambulance' and there was blood on the corner. It's so bad."
Harpurhey councillor Pat Karney said the community "was heartbroken".
He said: "We can only imagine the pain that this family have woken up to. To lose a child in these circumstances is horrifying."
Greater Manchester Police has imposed a Section 60 order - which gives them greater stop and search powers - until Saturday evening.
Det Supt Phil Key said: "I would like to share my deepest condolences with the family at this unbelievably difficult time."
He sought to reassure the public that the Section 60 order was only used "when proportionate and necessary", adding that it was aimed at minimising violent behaviour and preventing "any further serious incidents".
Anyone who saw the attack has been urged to contact the police.