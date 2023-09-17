Oldham man taken away in car and attacked in critical condition
- Published
A man has been critically injured after he was "taken away" in a car and attacked, police have said.
A man, aged 45, was attacked after being driven at about 21:30 BST on 10 September in an Audi from Ashton Road, Oldham, Greater Manchester Police said.
He was then taken to his home with significant injuries, it said. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
A woman, aged 34, has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.
Police said the woman had since been bailed pending further investigation.
Detectives, who said the man was "taken away" in a grey Audi, are appealing for witnesses in the vicinity of Ashton Road near to Kent Street, Hathershaw, Oldham, or who may have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to come forward.
Det Insp Victoria Wade said: "We are keen to gather as much information as we can that will help us with our investigation.
"We believe this to be a targeted attack and we are keen to ensure that the local community are reassured that we are doing everything to bring the right person to justice."