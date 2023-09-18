Paedophile football coach Barry Bennell dies in prison
Paedophile former football coach Barry Bennell has died in prison aged 70.
Bennell was jailed for 31 years for abusing 12 boys aged between eight and 15.
At times he posed as having connections to Manchester City while committing the abuse, between 1979 and 1991.
A judge at Liverpool Crown Court described him as "the devil incarnate" and he was sentenced to a further four years in 2020.
A Prison Service spokesperson said: "Prisoner Barry Bennell died at HMP Littlehey on 16 September 2023. As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate."
