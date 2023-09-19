M62 closed between Birchwood and Eccles after pedestrian killed

The M62 has been closed in both directions near SalfordGoogle
The M62 has been closed in both directions near Salford

The M62 has been closed in both directions after a pedestrian was hit by a car and killed.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the man died after being struck by the vehicle at about 00:15 BST.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the incident. He remains in police custody.

The force said the motorway would be closed throughout the morning between Birchwood and Eccles.

National Highways said the motorway was closed between junctions 11 and 12, with delays of up to 45 minutes.

This Twitter post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip twitter post by National Highways: North-West

Allow Twitter content?

This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, X and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.