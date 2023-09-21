Greater Manchester Police officer charged with drugs and conspiracy offences
- Published
A PC has been charged with 13 offences after a drug supply and corruption investigation, a force has said.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said 53-year-old Andrew Talbot, who worked in its serious crime division, was first arrested in 2020 and since been suspended from duty.
Keith Bretherton, 49, of Wigan, who is not a GMP officer, was also charged as a result of the investigation.
Both are due to appear at Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates' Court later.
A GMP representative said the allegations relate to "incidents between 2017 and 2021", which the force's anti-corruption unit had first become aware of in February 2020.
They said PC Talbot was arrested in the same month, while Mr Bretherton was arrested in June 2021.
They added that both were charged earlier in September "upon receipt of authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service".
PC Talbot has been charged with two counts of possessing Class A drugs, possessing ammunition, failure to comply with a S.49 RIPA notice, theft and intent to supply Class A drugs.
He will also face a charge of conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office, three of misconduct in public office and three of accessing police systems without authority.
Mr Bretherton has been charged with conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office, possessing Class A drugs, and possessing Class B drugs.