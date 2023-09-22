Kellogg's brings in domestic abuse policy for staff
Food giant Kellogg's has announced a new domestic abuse policy of support to workers, including extra paid leave.
Anyone suffering the impact of domestic abuse will be entitled to 10 days of additional leave, as well as cash help for an initial legal support meeting.
Also provided is a one-off payment to set up a bank account, or other activity providing employees suffering domestic abuse with financial security.
The food company employs more than 1,360 people across the UK.
Staff at its head office in Manchester and its two factories based in Trafford and Wrexham, will all be covered by the new policy.
Kellogg's also provides access to a free 24-hour confidential counselling service and flexible working arrangements.
One employee who has suffered abuse said: "It took me a while to realise I was experiencing domestic abuse, but little by little your family and friends are not welcome in your home, you have no social life because going to visit them isn't an option and you become completely isolated,.
"More and more frequently, you're told nothing you do is good enough and you're constantly walking on eggshells in your own home.
"If you don't do as they say, you provoke insults, anger and objects are thrown at you. Eventually, you are physically abused to the point where you fear for your life."
Michelle Hill, chief executive of the charity Talk, Listen, Change, said: "Kellogg's has created a supportive policy with key elements that will enable its staff to feel safe and confident in disclosing domestic abuse.
"The new domestic abuse policy not only commits to supporting employees, but also to increasing awareness of domestic abuse through resources.
"We know that the stress and trauma that come with domestic abuse have a profound effect on victim-survivors. Kellogg's has demonstrated, as an organisation, that they are committed to supporting victim-survivors to the best of their ability."
