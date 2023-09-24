Manchester's Hallé Orchestra to perform Jurassic Park score
- Published
The boss of one of Britain's oldest symphony orchestras hopes a performance of Jurassic Park's iconic score will "break down barriers" and inspire a new generation of classical music fans.
Manchester's Hallé Orchestra will perform John Williams' score at a number of venues as the film is shown to mark its 30th anniversary.
Chief Executive David Butcher said there was "nothing like hearing a full hundred piece orchestra playing".
Manchester will host the first show.
The performance on 18 October will be followed by one in Liverpool on 29 October and a number of other dates in Birmingham, Leeds and Nottingham.
Mr Butcher said the show would "bring the highest quality orchestral music to an audience who may not have heard an orchestra perform live before".
He said: "I think when people think of classical music they think of Beethoven and Mozart and other dead male composers, but if you listen, orchestral music is everywhere, in films, television and gaming.
"If you just look at Jurassic Park, as well as being an extraordinary and iconic film, the score by John Williams is a masterpiece."
Given the popularity of Steven Spielberg's 1993 movie, Mr Butcher said it would be a "wonderful way of bringing people in and exposing them to music they may not ordinarily listen to".
"No matter how good your sound system, there's nothing like a hearing a full hundred piece orchestra playing", he said.
"I think having a show like this is a way of breaking down barriers and perceptions about classical music and orchestras.
"Some people visiting may never have been to a performance before, it's a very friendly place, but some people who have never been might be intimidated."
Mr Butcher said that the "old traditions about what you wear and how you behave" have now disappeared and performances were a "welcoming place for all to enjoy the music".
"Hopefully if people enjoy it they may come and listen to another film score or perhaps go and hear some Mozart or Mahler," he added.