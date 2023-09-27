Restorer blown away by images of early 20th Century on dirty slides
- Published
An amateur restorer who was "blown away" by the images he found on a set of "dirty and dusty" slides he bought at auction has said he wants to know more about the people pictured on them.
Roger Liptrot, who recently retired, bought the collection for £27 in Rochdale earlier in the year.
He said he cleaned them after watching an online tutorial and found "terrific" images from the early 20th Century.
He has now shared the images in the hope of finding out more about them.
He said very little was known about the photographs when he bought them, other than that there was a name written on the box lid, Ernest Timperley.
The 70-year-old turned to the 1911 census where he said he found Mr Timperley listed as a 24-year-old calico printer's apprentice in Middleton, which is now part of the borough of Rochdale.
He said he watched a video tutorial online and set about cleaning and restoring the glass slides, uncovering the photos and bringing them back to life.
"They were in such a state and hadn't been touched for ages," he said.
"They were dirty and dusty, so I couldn't believe it.
"I was blown away. They're just terrific."
He said he hoped that by sharing the images, they might be seen by someone who recognises the people with them and can share with him some details of their origins.
