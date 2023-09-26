Tributes paid to woman as Congleton murder inquiry continues
The family of a woman who died after she was believed to have been hit by a van have paid tribute to their "beautiful girl".
Charlotte Dodd, 35, from Congleton, Cheshire, died in hospital after being found unconscious on Padgbury Lane on Sunday.
"We have lost our beautiful girl in the most tragic way," her family said.
A 32-year-old man from Crewe arrested on suspicion of murder, and known to Ms Dodd, has been bailed, police said.
Det Insp David Hutcheon of Cheshire Police appealed to anyone who had seen or heard anything related to the incident, which happed just after 02:00 BST and involved a white Peugeot Bipper van, to contact the force.
He also asked people to check CCTV systems, including audio recordings, and dashcam footage, which may help with police investigations.