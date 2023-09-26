Hit-and-run driver who killed man left by police outside shop jailed
- Published
A hit-and-run driver who killed a man shortly after he was left barefoot outside an Iceland store by police has been jailed for nine years.
Gareth Roper was struck in Wigan by a Volvo driven by Jamie Evans, 30, in January 2022, and died later with severe head injuries.
Evans, who did not have a licence, admitted causing the death of Mr Roper, 35, by dangerous driving at Bolton Crown Court earlier this year.
He was jailed on Tuesday.
The court heard how officers had attended Mr Roper's home in the early hours of New Year's Day 2022, after his wife reported he was "acting somewhat strangely".
His children were woken during the disturbance and Mr Roper was taken away to "prevent any further difficulties".
The court heard that Mr Roper, a father of six, was de-arrested nine minutes later and was left outside the Iceland store in Platt Bridge, Wigan.
He was left barefoot and without any money or his mobile phone.
The police officers who left Mr Roper are under investigation for the offence of gross negligence manslaughter, the court heard.
CCTV footage moments before the fatal crash just after 04:15 GMT showed Mr Roper walking along the centre of Lily Lane, Bamfurlong.
Evans' car was estimated to be travelling at 55mph in a 30mph zone.
After the collision Evans drove off and handed himself in to police later that day.
The court heard that Evans was released on bail after his arrest in January 2022 but four months later got behind the wheel again and sped away in a van from a pursuing police vehicle.
Evans was subsequently jailed for 26 weeks for that offence after he was convicted of dangerous driving, having no licence and failing to provide a specimen of breath.
Sentencing on Tuesday, Recorder Nicholas Clarke KC told the defendant: "Frankly I find it utterly remarkable that having killed somebody on 1 January and knowing that you were under investigation for that you should continue to drive and drive dangerously still while not having any insurance or any driving licence.
"You clearly think that the laws of the road do not apply to you."
He added: "It is clear Mr Roper placed himself in a vulnerable situation by walking along the centre of a road. However, if you had been travelling at or below the speed limit, the collision would have occurred at a much lower speed."
Patrick Buckley, defending, said he thought the "enormity of the situation finally hit" Evans when he was remanded into custody after the prosecution opened its case.
He said: "He did express considerable remorse."
Mr Buckley went on: "I am at a loss as to why he (Mr Roper) was left where he was by who he was left.
"My understanding is that these officers are under investigation for gross negligence manslaughter."
The Independent Office for Police Conduct has referred the case to the Crown Prosecution Service after it probed the conduct of the four Greater Manchester Police officers who had contact with Mr Roper prior to his death.