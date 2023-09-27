Northwich cyclist, 75, critically injured in van crash
A 75-year-old cyclist is in a critical condition after his bike collided with a van in Cheshire.
The white van, which was towing a trailer, hit the cyclist in Bartington, near Northwich, at about 16:25 BST on Tuesday.
Police were called to the junction of Smithy Lane and Runcorn Road and found the driver of the van uninjured.
The cyclist was treated by paramedics before being taken to Aintree Hospital in Merseyside by air ambulance.
His condition is currently described as life-threatening.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage is urged to contact police.
Insp Steve Griffiths said: "Enquiries in relation to this incident are ongoing and we're committed to doing all we can to establish what took place."
