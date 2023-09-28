Three arrested over double stabbing in Bolton street
Three people have been arrested after a double stabbing in a suburb.
A man and a woman were seriously injured after "disorder" on High Street in the Great Lever area of Bolton, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
The pair have been taken to hospital and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
A 28-year-old man and two women are being held on suspicion of assault and are being questioned in custody, the force added.
Officers were called to the street disorder, which involved weapons, and found two casualties, GMP said.
The force imposed stop-and-search powers from 11:45 BST for 24 hours allowing officers to search people without grounds for suspicion within Bolton.
Supt Danny O'Neil said: "We have stepped up our high-visibility response to this incident, with a section 60 in place and our colleagues from North West Ambulance Service helping our teams."
He said they were "pursuing active lines" of inquiry and had made "good progress".
The stop-and-search powers could cause concern to local people, Supt O'Neil said, but he added that they were brought in to keep the public safe and would only be used when "proportionate and necessary".
