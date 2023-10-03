Leaf-blasting trains to target debris on tracks in North-West England
Trains fitted with water jets to clear leaves from railway lines will keep "people and goods moving" during the coming months, Network Rail has said.
The infrastructure body said six trains would remove debris until mid-December.
It said the specialist trains, based at Wigan Springs Branch, would work on more than 100,000 miles (160,000km) of track between Crewe and Carlisle.
Delivery manager Dave Shawcross said Network Rail would work with operators to "battle against the elements".
"Leaves on the line are a big problem for the railway," he said.
"It disrupts services and inconveniences people's journeys and every year."
Network Rail said leaves can create issues when they stick to damp rails and are compressed by moving trains into a thin layer which can affect braking and acceleration.
The build-up of mulch can also stop on-track sensors, which show exactly where trains are, working.
It said the "leaf-blasting" trains were fitted with high pressure water jets which remove leaves before spraying a sand-like gel on to the rails to provide extra grip.
Mr Shawcross said Network Rail spent about £5m on North-West routes in Autumn 2022 to keep passengers moving and would work again with operators to "battle against the elements to get passengers and freight to their destinations".
"We are ready to keep people and goods moving [and run] a safe and reliable service for our customers," he added.
