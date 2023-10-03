Kyle Hackland: Four teenagers detained for 17-year-old's killing
Published
Four teenagers have been detained for the "chilling revenge" killing of a 17-year-old boy the day after his friend stole £1,000 in a drug deal.
Kyle Hackland was stabbed to death in Southlea Road, Withington, Manchester, in November.
Yousef Sesay and Lewis Ludford, both aged 18, and Tafari Smith, 17, were found guilty of murder and handed life terms ranging from 19 to 22 years.
Alfie Benson, 17, admitted manslaughter and was detained for 12 years.
Kyle was stabbed to death at about 12:00 GMT in a premediated revenge attack after Sesay was robbed by Kyle's friend of about £1,000 during a drug deal the day before the attack, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
GMP said the group used a stolen Volkswagen Golf to drive around to seek revenge when they came across a Mercedes vehicle, which they wrongly believed was connected to Kyle's friend.
Police said the group attacked the vehicle with weapons, smashing the windscreen, before continuing their hunt and coming across Kyle and his friend walking along Southlea Road minutes later.
Kyle's friend ran from the scene.
One of those carrying out the "chilling" attack could be heard shouting "chef him" four times before Kyle was brutally attacked with knives, GMP said.
The entire attack was captured on CCTV footage.
Benson returned to the Golf while the other three continued the violent assault on Kyle before driving the trio away as Kyle collapsed in a driveway, police said.
Members of the public tried to save him before emergency services arrived, but he died a short time later at hospital.
Det Ch Insp David Moores said: "This is another heart-breaking example of how carrying a knife can have devastating consequences in a matter of seconds."
Paying tribute to him shortly after the attack, Kyle's family said they were "devastated" and "shattered" by his death.
"He was such a kind and well-mannered young boy who always looked out for his family - never failing to say 'love you' as he walked out the door. We are completely broken."
Sesay, who denied both Kyle's murder and manslaughter, was detained for life with a minimum term of 22 years for murder.
Ludford, who denied murder but admitted manslaughter, was handed a life term with a minimum of 21 years for murder - with two years to run concurrently for possession of a bladed article, which he admitted.
Smith was also detained for life for murder and ordered to serve a minimum of 19 years, with two years to run concurrently for possession of a knife.
Benson was found not guilty of murder but admitted manslaughter. He was detained for 12 years for manslaughter with two years to run concurrently for three counts of burglary.
