HS2: Decision to axe North high speed rail 'just so wrong'
Northern leaders have hit out at the decision to axe HS2 between Birmingham and Manchester, claiming the government is treating people in the region as "second class citizens".
Rishi Sunak has confirmed the rail link that was due to connect the two cities will not go ahead.
Instead, Mr Sunak pledged to reinvest around £36 billion of savings into other northern rail and road schemes.
Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said there was "frustration and anger".
He said: "It always seems that people here where I live and where I kind of represent can be treated as second class citizens when it comes to transport.
"It just proves there's still so many people in politics, many of them in the Tory party, that think they can treat the North of England differently to the way they treat other parts of the country it's just so wrong."
Henri Murison, the chief executive of Northern Powerhouse Partnership, said the decision was a "national tragedy - economically at least".
"That's because in 100 years the economy of the north will be smaller because of this decision," he said.
Mr Sunak said HS2 was "the ultimate example of the old consensus" and that the economic case for the line was no longer justified. "The facts have changed and the right thing to do when the facts change is have the courage to change direction", he said.
In place of HS2 the prime minister said a new "Network North" would be prioritised.
He told the conference hall, to huge applause, that the network will allow commuters to get from Manchester to the new station in Bradford in 30 minutes, Sheffield in 42 minutes and to Hull in 84 minutes on a fully, electrified line.
