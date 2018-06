A 34-year-old man was found on a street on Merseyside with knife wounds to his face and legs after he called police from his mobile phone.

Police discovered him on Cheviot Way in Kirkby at about 2200 BST on Tuesday, after the victim raised the alarm.

A spokesman for the Merseyside force said the man was being treated in hospital but his injuries were not thought to be serious.

Anyone who witnessed the attack is being urged to contact police.