Image caption Paul Pike was sitting in his van at traffic lights when he was shot

A man held on suspicion of murdering a man who was shot dead at traffic lights on Merseyside has been bailed.

Paul Pike, 23, from Belle Vale, was in a van in Crosby Road North, Waterloo, on 5 June when a gunman opened fire from an Audi TT.

A 27-year-old man from the Belle Vale area was arrested on suspicion of his murder on Tuesday and questioned, before being released on bail.

Merseyside Police had previously said Mr Pike was known to them.

It is thought an Audi TT pulled alongside the Ford Transit at 2320 BST.

Shots were fired into the van before the car turned and was driven back towards the Transit, with more shots being fired.

The Audi - which had been stolen from Hawarden in north Wales - was later found burnt out in Fairfield Street, Waterloo.

Three men have previously been arrested and bailed on suspicion of murder but so far no charges have been brought.