A 16-year-old has been charged with the murder of another teenager who was stabbed in Liverpool.

Aaron Morris, 18, was found in Wycliffe Road in Anfield on Tuesday night. He was taken to hospital with a chest wound but died on Friday morning.

Merseyside Police arrested two people - the 16-year-old from Kensington and a 20-year-old man from Anfield.

The youth was charged on Saturday and will appear before magistrates on Monday. The older man was bailed.