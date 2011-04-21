Liverpool city centre Easter walk

Image caption The walk starts at the city centre Peace Garden

People are being invited to take part in A Walk of Witness to mark Easter through Liverpool city centre on Saturday, 23 April, 2011.

The walk is organised by City Centre Hub, a network of churches and ministers serving the city centre.

It will follow seven Stations of the Cross, beginning at the Peace Garden at the Quaker Meeting House taking in Williamson Square and St Luke's Church.

Starting at 1400BST the walk will pause at each site for a time of reflection.

'Holy Walker'

Rev Jean Flood, who has helped organise the event said: "We would like to invite anyone to come along and become a 'Holy Walker' for a few hours.

"The Walk of Witness is a chance for people to take time out at Holy Week and consider the implications of the Easter Story in their own lives, something which is emphasised by the backdrop of Liverpool city centre.

"It is a chance to take a different look at the city, and ourselves. All are warmly welcome."

The Walk of Witness begins at 1400BST on Saturday, 23 April at the Quaker Meeting House on School Lane.