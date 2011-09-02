Teenagers bailed over Alexander Newcombe murder
Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found in a Cheshire garden have been released on police bail.
Alexander Newcombe, 23, from Liverpool, was found dead in the garden of a house in Hough Green, Widnes, at about 08:00 BST on Tuesday.
A 19-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and a 14-year-old boy taken into custody on Thursday.
Police are still appealing to anyone with information to come forward.
Officers want to speak to anyone who may know anything about a disturbance in the Avondale Avenue area on Monday evening, a spokeswoman said.
