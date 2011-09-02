Missing Robbie Crofts' mother appeals for his return
The mother of a missing Wirral man, whose girlfriend was found drowned, has made an appeal to her son to come home.
Robbie Crofts, 21, was last seen with girlfriend Hayley Holmes on New Brighton promenade on Sunday evening.
Ellen Ann Crofts said she refused to believe her son, who has a two-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, was dead.
Hayley, 17, from Birkenhead, was discovered dead near New Brighton promenade at about 07:00 BST on Monday.
Mr Crofts, from New Brighton, has not been seen since Sunday evening.
His mother said: "Robbie, it's been five days you have been missing.
"I feel helpless not knowing where to look for you.
"You have to come home now son.
"What about little Eva, your precious little daughter? You are so proud of her, your hopes for her future.
"She is missing you too. Please come home Robbie.
"We are sure you are out there somewhere, but you need to let us know you are safe."
Police found a pair of women's sandals and a pair of men's trainers close to where Hayley's body was discovered, along with a mobile phone.
A post-mortem investigation found Hayley had died as a result of drowning.
The couple had spent the day in Liverpool at the Mathew Street Festival.
Hayley's mother and father, Lisa and Mike Holmes, and her younger sister Keely have released a statement.
They said: "We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of Hayley's friends and work colleagues for all the love and support we have received during this very difficult time.
"Our lives will never be the same now our bright shining star is in heaven.
"Hayley was one in a million, she brought joy and laughter to everyone that was lucky enough to have known her."
A vigil was held on Wednesday at New Brighton where balloons and lanterns were released at the spot where Hayley's body was found.
The North West underwater search and marine unit, the Coastguard and North West air operations unit have been searching for Mr Crofts since Monday.
Police are monitoring his bank and mobile phone accounts and checking CCTV in the area.