Police hunt 7ft man after Liverpool city centre attack
Police are hunting a 7ft (2.1m) tall man and three friends after a man was attacked in Liverpool city centre.
The 25-year-old victim suffered a broken jaw in the attack in Stanley Street at about 03:00 GMT on Saturday.
The attacker was described as 25, with short black hair and olive skin. He was wearing a T-shirt and jeans and fled the scene with three friends.
One of the friends was described as white, about 7ft tall, of thin build with short black hair.
He was wearing a black fleece jacket, black shoes and half-mast jeans.
'Cowardly and brutal'
Another attacker was described as white, about 5ft 10in and plump, with a shaved head. He was wearing a purple or blue long-sleeved shirt, jeans and black shoes.
Det Con Neil Hughes, of Merseyside Police, said: "This was a cowardly and brutal attack. The offender kicked the victim in the face while he was on the ground and unable to defend himself. As a result he suffered a badly broken jaw which has required immediate surgery.
"This attack happened in one of the city centre's busiest streets and given how distinctive one member of the group that the suspect was with is, I'm sure someone will know who he and his friends are.
"There can't have been too many 7ft tall people out in Liverpool in the early hours of Saturday morning."